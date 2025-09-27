Hostzclaw, Harris II help Alabama State grind out convincing 42-14 win over Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamarie Hostzclaw ran for 135 yards, Marcus Harris II had three touchdown runs, and Alabama State…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamarie Hostzclaw ran for 135 yards, Marcus Harris II had three touchdown runs, and Alabama State defeated Florida A&M 42-14 on Saturday in the Southwest Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

The Hornets led 14-6 at halftime and began to put the game away in the third quarter when Andrew Body and Jalen Jones connected on a 39-yard touchdown for a 21-6 lead.

Later in the third, Harris punched it in with a 3-yard run up the middle for a 28-6 lead. Harris added a 24-yard touchdown run to make it 35-6.

Body threw two touchdown passes and was 10-of-18 passing for 106 yards for the Hornets (3-1).

RJ Johnson III threw for 133 yards and ran for 58 yards for the Rattlers (1-3).

This was the 42nd meeting between the two teams but only the fifth as members of the SWAC. Alabama State ended a five-game losing streak in the series and defeated Rattlers coach Eddie Robinson Jr. for the first time.

The series is tied 20-20-2.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.