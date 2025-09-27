Live Radio
Horvath, Tecza help Navy run over Rice 21-13, Midshipmen win seventh straight.

The Associated Press

September 27, 2025, 7:20 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Blake Horvath ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, Alex Tecza added 104 yards and Navy turned back Rice 21-13 on Saturday.

The Midshipmen have won seven-straight games and started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1978-79.

MarcAnthony Parker’s 13 tackles sparked a Navy defense that held Rice to 234 total yards, which included a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter that totaled 115 yards.

Horvarth scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter and a 2-yard run in the fourth. Wide receiver Luke Hutchinson scored on a 2-yard reverse in to open the scoring.

Navy piled up 283 yards on the ground and Horvath was 8-of-13 passing for 172 yards with an interception. The Midshipmen (4-0, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) finished with 455 total yards.

Rice (3-2, 1-1) intercepted Horvath late in the third quarter and turned that into a 35-yard field goal by Enoch Gota. Chase Jenkins threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Drayden Dickmann midway through the fourth quarter and Gota capped the scoring with a 44-yarder.

