Live Radio
Home » College Football » Horvath overcomes 3 early…

Horvath overcomes 3 early turnovers, leads dominant rushing attack in Navy’s 42-23 win over Tulsa

The Associated Press

September 14, 2025, 4:43 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Blake Horvath rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead a 369-yard rushing performance from Navy, en route to a 42-23 win over Tulsa on Saturday night.

Horvath opened the game with three consecutive turnovers, leading to a 14-point first quarter deficit.

He was intercepted on the third offensive play of the game, leading to an opening rushing touchdown for Dominic Richardson. He lost a fumble on the next drive, and two drives later, was intercepted again, leading to a Baylor Hayes rushing touchdown.

At that point, Horvath was 1-for-3 with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He went 5-for-7 with a touchdown and 84 yards from that point on.

Alex Tecza and Eli Heidenreich both rushed for 72 yards for Navy (3-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Tecza had two touchdowns. Heidenreich and Brandon Chatman had one apiece.

Tulsa (1-2, 0-1) linebacker Ray Coney had a game-high 14 tackles for Tulsa.

MarcAnthony Parker had 11 tackles and two for a loss, along with a half sack for Navy.

Justin Ross had an interception on the penultimate play for Navy, the second of his career.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up