Live Radio
Home » College Football » Horvath accounts for 3…

Horvath accounts for 3 TDs, Navy shuts out UAB in 2nd half following weather delays in a 38-24 win

The Associated Press

September 6, 2025, 9:16 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath accounted for three touchdowns and Navy forced three turnovers and shut out UAB in the second half for a 38-24 victory on Saturday in the American Conference opener for both teams.

Horvath’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Navy a 31-24 lead. Alex Tecza bullied into the end zone from the 1 to cap an 82-yard drive to open the fourth for the Midshipmen.

Horvath completed 6 of 8 passes for 168 yards and threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hutchison in the second quarter. Horvath also had a 1-yard TD run to cap the Midshipmen’s opening drive. Horvath finished with 72 yards rushing and Tecza had 111 on the ground to lead Navy (2-0, 1-0).

UAB (1-1, 0-1) closed the first half with a missed a field goal and then opened the second with a fumble, a punt after three plays, and two Jalen Kitna interceptions.

Kitna was 22-of-32 passing for 304 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown pass to Iverson Hooks and a 25-yarder to Corri Milliner.

There were two weather delays in the first half, each lasting about an hour.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up