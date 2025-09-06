Horvath accounts for 3 TDs, Navy shuts out UAB in 2nd half following weather delays in a 38-24 win

Blake Horvath accounts for three touchdowns as Navy defeats UAB 38-24 in their American Conference opener.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Blake Horvath accounted for three touchdowns and Navy forced three turnovers and shut out UAB in the second half for a 38-24 victory on Saturday in the American Conference opener for both teams.

Horvath’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter gave Navy a 31-24 lead. Alex Tecza bullied into the end zone from the 1 to cap an 82-yard drive to open the fourth for the Midshipmen.

Horvath completed 6 of 8 passes for 168 yards and threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Luke Hutchison in the second quarter. Horvath also had a 1-yard TD run to cap the Midshipmen’s opening drive. Horvath finished with 72 yards rushing and Tecza had 111 on the ground to lead Navy (2-0, 1-0).

UAB (1-1, 0-1) closed the first half with a missed a field goal and then opened the second with a fumble, a punt after three plays, and two Jalen Kitna interceptions.

Kitna was 22-of-32 passing for 304 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown pass to Iverson Hooks and a 25-yarder to Corri Milliner.

There were two weather delays in the first half, each lasting about an hour.

