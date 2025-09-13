Hoover tosses 4 TDs as TCU follows win over Belichick by beating Abilene Christian 41-21

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns, two to freshman Ed Small, and…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Josh Hoover threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns, two to freshman Ed Small, and TCU beat Football Championship Subdivision member Abilene Christian 42-21 on Saturday night.

Joseph Manjack IV had 114 yards receiving for the Horned Frogs (2-0), who played their home opener two weeks after a 48-14 romp at North Carolina in coach Bill Belichick’s ballyhooed debut with the Tar Heels. It was TCU coach Sonny Dykes’ 100th career win.

Stone Earle threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats (1-2), who had a much better offensive showing in their second meeting with an FBS opponent this season. ACU fell to 1-19 against FBS teams.

Small’s first career TD was a one-armed grab near the back of the end zone for a 14-0 lead, and he finished off the first-half scoring with a 15-yard catch for a 28-0 lead. Small had six catches for 45 yards.

Hoover was 21 of 27 without an interception, and his other scoring tosses were 11 yards to Chase Curtis and 21 yards to Jordan Dwyer, who had five catches for 89 yards.

The takeaways

ACU: The Wildcats will head into United Athletic Conference play feeling good about their offense. They had six consecutive drives of at least eight plays, scoring on the last four. ACU had 452 total yards after the Horned Frogs held Belichick’s Tar Heels to 222 in the opener.

TCU: The Horned Frogs scored on all six full possessions led by Hoover, who was 9 of 10 on third down. TCU didn’t punt until late in the fourth quarter and had 489 yards.

Up next

ACU: Austin Peay at home in the conference opener next Saturday.

TCU: SMU at home next Saturday in the last currently scheduled meeting for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Iron Skillet rivalry.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.