Holden kicks 46-yard FG late to help West Georgia move to 5-0 with 27-24 win over Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tommy Holden kicked a 46-yard field goal with one second remaining to give West Georgia a 27-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Southern Utah (1-4, 0-1 UAC) pulled to 24-17 on Bronson Barron’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Mark Bails Jr. late in the third quarter. The Thunderbirds tied the game 24-all early in the fourth with Joshua Dye’s 23-yard touchdown run.

Davin Wynder found Jordan Dees for 21 and 15-yard receptions to set up the game-winning field goal for West Georgia (5-0, 2-0), which entered ranked No. 20 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Wynder was 14 for 26 for 126 yards passing and threw one touchdown, and he also ran for two scores.

Dye ran for 56 yards and two touchdowns for Southern Utah. Barron completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 186 yards. Bails finished with four catches for 93 yards.

