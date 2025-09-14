Henderson, Williams lead Sacramento State to 49-28 win over Mercyhurst

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Henderson II ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, Cardell Williams accounted for three touchdowns…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Damian Henderson II ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns, Cardell Williams accounted for three touchdowns and Sacramento State cruised to a 49-28 victory over Mercyhurst on Saturday night.

Henderson carried the ball just 12 times and scored on runs from 19, 4 and 30 yards. Williams threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Williams to end Sacramento State’s opening series and his 57-yard TD strike to Ernest Campbell gave the Hornets a 21-18 halftime lead.

Williams completed 8 of 17 passes for 176 yards, and his 24-yard touchdown run capped the scoring with 1:32 remaining.

Adam Urena was 27-of-44 passing for 280 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions to lead Mercyhurst. Brian Trobel added 62 yards rushing and a short-yardage touchdown run for the Lakers.

It was the home opener for Sacramento State, ranked 21st in the FCS coaches’ poll, and its first meeting with Mercyhurst.

