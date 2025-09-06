Hellums accounts for 3 TDs, scores with 2:52 left to push Army past Kansas State 24-21

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cale Hellums accounted for three touchdowns that included a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Cale Hellums accounted for three touchdowns that included a 14-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left to help Army beat Kansas State 24-21 on Saturday night.

Kansas State’s (1-2) final drive ended when Avery Johnson threw an interception just past midfield.

The Black Knights (1-1) kept the ball on the ground, running the ball 70 times out of their 82 offensive plays. Army had four scoring drives of at least 13 plays, including three which took at least seven minutes, and outgained K-State 332-247 in total yards.

Hellums completed 7 of 11 passes and ran 41 times for 124 yards. He tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Brady Anderson to end the first half.

Hellums later added a 1-yard TD run late in the third quarter that gave the Black Knights a 14-13 lead, but Bryce Noernberg returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards into the end zone and K-State regained the lead, 21-13.

Army held a 40:44 to 19:16 advantage in time of possession and is the first K-State opponent to rush for more than 200 yards since late in the 2023 season.

Johnson finished 15-of-25 passing for 172 yards and threw one touchdown pass to Jaron Tibbs for the Wildcats. Tibbs finished with five catches for 61 yards.

The Takeaway

Army: The Black Knights went for it on fourth down seven times, converting six. Their most gutsy attempt was Hellums’ TD toss to Anderson on 4th-and-goal from the 2 with three seconds left in the first half.

Kansas State: The Wildcats missed starting running back Dylan Edwards, who was injured in the season’s opening game the first time he touched the ball. Without Edwards’ explosiveness, the Wildcats rushed for 75 yards on 18 carries.

Up Next

Army: The Black Knights have next weekend off before hosting North Texas on Sept. 20.

Kansas State: The Wildcats play at Arizona on Friday. Even though both teams are in the Big 12, it will be a non-conference game.

