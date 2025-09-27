Hedden throws 2 TDs, Herbert has pick-6, Furman swamps Samford 31-13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Hedden threw two touchdown passes and Raleigh Herbert had an unusual pick-6 to lead Furman…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Trey Hedden threw two touchdown passes and Raleigh Herbert had an unusual pick-6 to lead Furman to a 31-13 win over Samford on Saturday to open Southern Conference play.

With the Bulldogs at midfield with a minute to go in the first half, Herbert attacked the quarterback on a blitz, battled a pass attempt up and caught it, racing 47 yards untouched to make it 21-7 at halftime.

Hedden was 28-of-41 passing for 272 yards. He had a 7-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Burrell that made it 14-0 late in the first quarter and a 4-yarder to Ja’Keith Hamilton early in the third for a 28-7 lead.

The Paladins (3-1) had two interceptions, a fumble recovery and stopped two fourth-down attempts as well as seven sacks.

Quincy Crittendon was 28-of-42 passing for 252 yards and threw two touchdowns and an interception for Samford (0-5).

