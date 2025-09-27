Hayes rushes for pair of touchdowns in The Citadel’s 28-10 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Quentin Hayes rushed for a pair of touchdowns and The Citadel defeated Chattanooga 28-10 on Saturday…

Hayes gave The Citadel (2-3, 2-1 Southern Conference) the lead for good with a 9-yard score early in the second quarter and added a 20-yard touchdown late in the third for a 28-10 lead. The Air Force transfer finished with 103 yards on 16 carries and threw for 63 yards.

Cobey Thompkins, sharing time with Hayes at quarterback, threw a 14-yard TD to Whit Hobgood on fourth down in the first quarter.

Garrison Johnson Sr. ran for a 26-yard score and a 21-10 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs outgained the Mocs 433-321 and had 11 more first downs.

Justus Durant had 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown for the Mocs (1-4, 0-1). Camden Orth was 15-of-24 passing for 201 yards and an interception. Jamarii Robinson had 89 yards on five catches.

