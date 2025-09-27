Hawkins scores 3 times to lead North Texas to 36-22 win over South Alabama and a 5-0 start

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Hawkins’ third touchdown of the game ensured North Texas’ 36-22 win over South Alabama on…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Caleb Hawkins’ third touchdown of the game ensured North Texas’ 36-22 win over South Alabama on Saturday.

The Mean Green are 5-0 on the field for the first time since 1959. That’s not including 1977 when North Texas began 5-0 but only after a season-opening loss to Mississippi State was later forfeited by the Bulldogs.

Hawkins had 140 yards rushing on 16 carries with two scores and 78 yards receiving with a touchdown.

Hawkins has seven touchdowns in two weeks after scoring four times in a 45-38 overtime win over Army last week.

His final score was a 27-yard run with two minutes remaining during which he broke multiple tackles. That came after the Jaguars (1-4) closed to within six when Kentrel Bullock scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 10-play, 87-yard drive with 6:11 remaining.

Hawkins scored on a 6-yard run to give North Texas a 14-7 halftime lead then took a screen pass 68 yards early in the third quarter for a score.

Drew Mestemaker was 14-of-26 passing for 234 yards and a score for the Mean Green and also ran for a touchdown. Miles Coleman also ran for a TD.

Bishop Davenport was 17-of-34 passing for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Jaguars. He also ran for a score. Devin Voisin had 97 yards receiving on five catches and Rod Gibbs also had a TD catch for South Alabama, which has lost four straight.

