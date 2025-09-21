Hawaii visits Air Force in MWC matchup

Hawaii (3-2) at Air Force (1-2), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: Fox Sports 1 Key stats…

Hawaii (3-2) at Air Force (1-2), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 462.7 yards per game (27th in FBS)

Passing: 195.3 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 267.3 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (32nd)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 443.7 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 255.3 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 188.3 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 37 points per game (128th)

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 335.6 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 239.2 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 96.4 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (101st)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 280.4 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 169.6 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 21.2 points per game (59th)

Air Force is 15th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 53.7% of the time.

Hawaii ranks 135th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Air Force’s 85th-ranked -1 margin.

Hawaii ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 77.4 penalty yards per game, compared to Air Force’s 43rd-ranked 45.3 per-game average.

Hawaii is 53rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 78.9% of trips. Air Force’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Air Force ranks 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:23.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 362 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 61.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Carson, 214 yards on 35 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 325 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Hawaii

Passing: Luke Weaver, 600 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 184 yards on 46 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 303 yards on 34 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Air Force was beaten by Boise State 49-37 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Szarka led Air Force with 248 yards on 13-of-18 passing (72.2%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 20 times for 111 yards and one rushing touchdown. Carson had 109 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Harris had eight receptions for 179 yards.

Hawaii fell 23-21 to Fresno State on Sunday, Sept. 21. Micah Alejado passed for 219 yards on 28-of-47 attempts (59.6%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 31 yards. Sims carried the ball seven times for 30 yards, adding two receptions for three yards. Ashlock recorded 68 yards on eight catches.

Next game

Air Force plays at Navy on Oct. 4. Hawaii hosts Utah State on Oct. 11.

