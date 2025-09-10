Hawaii takes on FCS Portland State

Portland State (0-3) at Hawaii (2-1), Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Hawaii…

Portland State (0-3) at Hawaii (2-1), Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 337.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 242.3 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 95.3 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 22 points per game (100th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 292.7 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 143 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (98th)

Portland State Offense

Overall: 185.3 yards per game (110th in FCS)

Passing: 123.7 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 61.7 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 6.7 points per game (115th)

Portland State Defense

Overall: 501.7 yards per game (109th in FCS)

Passing: 153.7 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 348 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 53.7 points per game (117th)

Hawaii is 134th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Hawaii

Passing: Micah Alejado, 367 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 113 yards on 30 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Pofele Ashlock, 218 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

Portland State

Passing: John-Keawe Sagapolutele, 203 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 54.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Tyrese Smith, 78 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Branden Alvarez, 82 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Hawaii defeated Sam Houston 37-20 on Sunday, Sept. 7. Luke Weaver led Hawaii with 294 yards on 27-of-43 passing (62.8%) for three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards. Sims had 60 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding seven receptions for 29 yards and one touchdown. Ashlock had seven receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Portland State lost 50-20 to North Dakota on Saturday, Sept. 6. Sagapolutele threw for 146 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Terence Loville had 30 rushing yards on four carries, adding three receptions for 25 yards. Jaylen Lynch had two receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Hawaii hosts Fresno State on Sept. 21. Portland State hosts Northern Arizona on Sept. 27.

