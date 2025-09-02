Hawaii squares off against Sam Houston

Sam Houston (0-2) at Hawaii (1-1), Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Hawaii by…

Sam Houston (0-2) at Hawaii (1-1), Sept. 7 at 12 a.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Hawaii by 6.5. Against the spread: Hawaii 1-1, Sam Houston 0-2.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Hawaii Offense

Overall: 298 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 216.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 81.5 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (104th)

Hawaii Defense

Overall: 315 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 135 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 81.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 30 points per game (108th)

Sam Houston Offense

Overall: 357 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 198 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 159 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (84th)

Sam Houston Defense

Overall: 455 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 325 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 159 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (123rd)

Sam Houston is 124th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on just 57.1% of third downs.

Hawaii ranks 133rd in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin, compared to Sam Houston’s 31st-ranked +1 margin.

Sam Houston is 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 40% of trips. Hawaii’s red zone defense ranks 55th at 90%.

Team leaders

HawaiiPassing: Micah Alejado, 367 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 64.3 completion percentageRushing: Landon Sims, 53 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Pofele Ashlock, 93 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Sam Houston

Passing: Hunter Watson, 310 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Watson, 108 yards on 24 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Elijah Green, 79 yards on 8 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Hawaii was defeated by Arizona 40-6 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Alejado threw for 157 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Sims carried the ball nine times for 41 yards, adding three receptions for 48 yards. Tama Uiliata recorded 37 yards on four catches.

Sam Houston fell 38-21 to UNLV on Friday, Aug. 29. Watson threw for 101 yards on 11-of-22 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 17 yards and one rushing touchdown. Landan Brown had 85 rushing yards on 10 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for -1 yards. Tim Burns Jr. recorded 59 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Hawaii hosts Portland State on Sept. 14. Sam Houston plays at Texas on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.