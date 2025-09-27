Harris-Lopez’s TD return, JMU’s defense spark 35-10 win over Georgia Southern in Sun Belt opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Curtis Harris-Lopez returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and James Madison defeated Georgia Southern…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Curtis Harris-Lopez returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and James Madison defeated Georgia Southern 35-10 in a Sun Belt Conference opener on Saturday.

Harris-Lopez’s sprint to the end zone gave the Dukes (3-1) a 21-3 lead that JMU extended on Alonza Barnett III’s 17-yard TD pass over the middle to Lacota Dippre and Jordan Fuller’s 26-yard TD run around the left end.

Wayne Knight rushed for 151 yards on 19 carries, including a 40-yard touchdown for the game’s first points. Fuller added 137 yards on 16 carries and Barrett also had a rushing TD. The Dukes rushed for 331 yards and outgained Georgia Southern 479-192. Barrett threw for 148 yards.

Trent Hendrick led a JMU defense that held the Eagles (2-1) to just 27 yards rushing on 26 attempts with three sacks among his 11 tackles, six solo.

JC French IV threw for 165 yards with a 12-yard TD toss to Taylor Bradshaw. Camden Brown had 111 yards receiving.

