Harris catches 2 TD passes, Wimbley rushes for 171 yards and Stephen F. Austin beats McNeese 34-17

NACOGDOGES, Texas. (AP) — Kylon Harris caught two touchdown passes, Jerrell Wimbley rushed for 171 yards and a score and Stephen F. Austin beat McNeese 34-17 on Saturday night to kick off Southland Conference play.

Sam Vidlak threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Green, and Harris grabbed a 14-yard TD throw to put SFA (3-2, 1-0) up 14-7 just before halftime. Vidlak connected with Harris with a 76-yard touchdown pass to start the third quarter.

Harris has 20 career touchdowns and moved into SFA’s top 10 with more than 2,000 career yards receiving. Vidlak was 15 of 29 for 233 yards with three touchdown passes and moved into the program’s top 10 in touchdowns passing.

Tre’Vonte Citizen rushed for a 20-yard score for McNeese (1-4, 0-1). Logan Mauldin caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jake Strong to cut the deficit 27-17. Strong threw for 214 yards.

Wimbley scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

