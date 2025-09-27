Harris accounts for 3 TDs to help NC Central beat East Texas A&M 50-42

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Walker Harris threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD, Arthur Rodgers Jr. had two…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Walker Harris threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD, Arthur Rodgers Jr. had two rushing touchdowns, and North Carolina Central beat East Texas A&M 50-42 on Saturday night.

Harris was 21-of-32 passing for 288 yards and scored on a 1-yard run about five minutes into the third quarter.

Harris threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chauncey Spikes that made it 14-7 with 3:55 left in the first quarter and N.C. Central (4-2) led the rest of the way.

East Texas A&M (0-4) took a 7-0 lead when Tanner Harrison caught a pass from Harris and then raced 43 yards to the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.

Chris Mosley had 26 carries for 72 yards and a TD and added five receptions for 58 yards for N.C. Central. Spikes finished with 113 yards receiving on six catches.

Ron Peace was 19-of-39 passing for 356 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for the Lions. Eric Rodriguez replaced Peace with about four minutes to play and went 7 of 12 for 100 yards and two TDs. Christian Jourdain had seven receptions for 119 yards and a score and Devin Matthew caught five passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

