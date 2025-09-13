Harrell, Mason combine to ignite Charlotte offense past FCS-member Monmouth 42-35

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Conner Harrell threw for 382 yards, accounted for five touchdowns that included a game-winning touchdown run…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Conner Harrell threw for 382 yards, accounted for five touchdowns that included a game-winning touchdown run with 1:30 left and Charlotte outlasted FCS No. 18 Monmouth 42-35 on Saturday.

Monmouth ran eight plays on its final drive but advanced just 14 yards before turning the ball over on downs and Charlotte (1-2) killed the final seconds.

Neither team ever led by more than a touchdown in the back-and-forth contest. Monmouth posted leads of 7-0, 14-7 and 21-14 before the 49ers scored three touchdowns in the third quarter and never trailed again. Monmouth knotted it at 28 and 35.

Harrell threw three touchdowns passes, two to E. Jai Mason who finished with 228 yards receiving on 10 receptions. Mason’s 55-yard reception on the game-winning drive helped set up Harrell’s go-ahead rush.

Mason’s 10 receptions are the second most in a game in school history.

Victor Tucker caught 10 passes against North Texas in 2019 and in 2022 against Maryland. Austin Duke caught a program-record 12 passes in 2014 in games against Charleston Southern and The Citadel.

Mason’s 228 yards receiving are the third most behind Duke, who had 254 yards versus The Citadel and 251 against Charleston Southern in 2014.

Monmouth’s Derek Robinson was 36-of-49 passing for 410 yards with four touchdowns.

