Ground game leads Prairie View A&M past Northwestern State 27-24

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Chase Bingmon rushed for 180 yards, Lamagea McDowell added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Prairie View A&M defeated Northwestern State 27-24 on Saturday night.

The Panthers (2-2) managed almost 500 yards of total offense, with nearly 350 coming on the ground. They were 4 for 5 in the red zone and scored on three straight drives in the first half to lead 15-10 entering halftime.

Tevin Carter was 15-of-22 passing for 148 yards, and he had a 56-yard rushing touchdown to score Prairie View’s first points of the game. Jyzaiah Rockwell had five catches for 84 yards.

Aiden Webb connected on two field goals of 28 and 20 yards and was 1 for 2 on extra points for Prairie View.

Defensively, Travor Randle had 14 total tackles and one interception that he returned for 32 yards.

Abram Johnston was 12 of 19 for 156 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 71 yards and another touchdown for the Demons (1-3). He connected with Ben Buisson for a 44-yard score to bring Northwestern State within striking distance with four minutes to go.

Prairie View is 2-0 against Northwestern State, with a 37-31 win last season.

