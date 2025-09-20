Grayson Saunier leads Dartmouth to season-opening 27-20 win over New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier scored the go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes remaining, D.J. Crowther had 143 yards…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Grayson Saunier scored the go-ahead touchdown with under five minutes remaining, D.J. Crowther had 143 yards rushing and Dartmouth defeated New Hampshire 27-20 on Saturday in the season opener for the Big Green.

Saunier, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 244 yards, ran 1-yard for a 25-20 lead with 4:50 remaining in the game and ran for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point lead.

New Hampshire’s final drive ended at the Dartmouth 23-yard line when Matt Vezza threw incomplete on fourth down.

The Wildcats led 10-0 after one quarter, then Crowther scored on a 10-yard run to make it 10-7 at halftime. Crowther’s 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Dartmouth a 13-10 lead.

New Hampshire tied it with Nick Reed’s 52-yard field goal in the third quarter, then Crowther’s 33-yard TD run had Dartmouth back in front 19-13 after the extra point was missed.

Vezza’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Chase Wilson put the Wildcats back ahead, 20-19, midway through the fourth before Dartmouth followed with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Saunier’s go-ahead score.

Vezza was 22-for-35 passing for 273 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Wilson had six receptions for 120 yards for the Wildcats (2-2), ranked No. 23 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

Grayson O’Bara had six receptions for 106 yards for the Big Green, who won their season opener for the 15th time in the last 16 seasons.

UNH leads the in-state series 21-20-2.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.