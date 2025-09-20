Grambling scores final 17 points to beat East Texas A&M 31-28

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — C’zavian Teasett accounted for two touchdowns and Grambling scored the final 17 points to beat East…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — C’zavian Teasett accounted for two touchdowns and Grambling scored the final 17 points to beat East Texas A&M 31-28 on Saturday night.

Eric Rodriguez’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Proctor gave East Texas A&M a 21-14 lead with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter. Byron Eaton Jr. then tied it 21-all with a 54-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ next possession.

Theodore Caballero kicked a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Clyde McClendon Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1:56 left capped a 12-play, 77-yard drive that chewed up six minutes.

Teasett threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Covadis Knighten in the second quarter and his 1-yard TD run tied it 14-all early in the third. Teasett threw for 179 yards on 14-of-26 passing. Eaton Jr. finished with 69 yards rushing on six carries for Grambling (3-1).

Rodriguez completed 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and threw two touchdown passes and an interception for East Texas A&M (0-3).

