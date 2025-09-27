Gossett scores two TDs, Northern Arizona beats Portland State 31-17 in Big Sky opener

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Quran Gossett rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Pennington threw for 262 yards and…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Quran Gossett rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Ty Pennington threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, and FCS No. 15 Northern Arizona defeated Portland State 31-17 on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky) won their conference opener on the road for the first time since 2017, and their record through five games is their best since 2012. Portland State (0-5, 0-1) had won two straight games against NAU.

NAU scored on their first four drives to take a 24-10 lead into the half and allowed no offensive scores in the second half. Portland State’s lone points of the second half came on a 57-yard punt return by Jordan Herron.

Gossett had a 29-yard touchdown rush for NAU’s longest scoring play early in the fourth quarter. The Lumberjacks held Portland State to 325 yards of offense, and forced turnovers on downs on the last two Portland State drives.

John-Keawe Sagapolutele was 18-for-36 passing for 202 yards and one touchdown for the Vikings.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.