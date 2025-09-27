Gordon’s 3 touchdowns, Dyson’s 2 sacks spur Tulane to 31-14 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Javin Gordon rushed for three touchdowns and Harvey Dyson III had two sacks in Tulane’s 31-14…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Javin Gordon rushed for three touchdowns and Harvey Dyson III had two sacks in Tulane’s 31-14 win over Tulsa in the Green Wave’s American Athletic Conference season opener on Saturday.

Gordon tallied 78 yards on the ground, scoring twice in the second quarter and adding another in the third quarter.

Dyson led a dominant defensive effort for the Green Wave (4-1, 1-0) with sacks on Baylor Hayes.

Hayes had to be evaluated for an injury after taking his fifth sack of the day — Dyson’s second — with 11:14 left in the fourth quarter. He remained in the game, taking another sack and finishing the day 18 for 36 with 245 yards and a touchdown.

Santana Hopper, Kameron Hamilton, Chris Rodgers and Makai Williams were all involved in Tulane’s six sacks, while Jahiem Johnson picked off Hayes at the start of the fourth.

Jake Retzlaff threw for 242 yards and had a rushing touchdown early in the first quarter for Tulsa (2-3, 0-2). Retzlaff found chunk plays to Omari Hayes for connections of 12, 24, 24, and 29 to total 89 yards.

