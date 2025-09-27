Gleason throws 3 TD passes and runs for another to help Toledo cruise past Akron 45-3

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Toledo rolled to a…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Toledo rolled to a 45-3 rout of Akron on Saturday.

Gleason completed 16 of 19 passes for 237 yards. Junior Vandeross III led the Rockets with nine receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Eric Holley III also had a TD catch.

Chip Trayanum had 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for Toledo (3-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference).

Gleason threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Vandeross on the first play from scrimmage. Trayanum added an 11-yard TD run and Gleason’s 2-yard run into the end zone made it 21-0. Gleason and Vandeross connected for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Brayden Roggow and Michael Johnson Jr. were a combined 14-of-25 passing for 79 yards for Akron (1-4, 0-1), which was held to just 145 yards of offense compared to 545 by the Rockets. Owen Wiley made a 39-field goal for the Zips.

Toledo avenged last season’s 21-14 overtime loss in last season’s regular-season finale and leads the series 14-10.

