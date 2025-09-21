Gilkey throws 2 TD passes, Godley runs for 193 yards to lead Weber State past Butler 38-24

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jackson Gilkey threw two touchdown passes, Davion Godley ran for 193 yards and a score and…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jackson Gilkey threw two touchdown passes, Davion Godley ran for 193 yards and a score and Weber State jumped out early and held off Butler for a 38-24 victory on Saturday night.

Godley scored on a 15-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter and Gilkey threw a 20-yard touchdown pass each to AJ Jayroe and Ammon Munyer to help Weber State take a 27-7 lead in the second quarter before Butler cut the deficit to 27-17 at the break.

Gabe Passini threw a 32-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter, and led the Butler (2-2) rushing attack with 23 carries for 175 yards that included a 12-yard touchdown early in the fourth to pull the Bulldogs to 30-24.

Chauncey Sylvester’s 3-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left capped a 6-play, 64-yard drive for Weber State (2-2). Gilkey finished 14-of-25 passing for 185 yards.

Passini threw for 51 yards and added 175 yards rushing on 23 carries that included a 12-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

