Georgia Tech takes on FCS Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (1-0) at Georgia Tech (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 463 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 143 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 320 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 27 points per game (64th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 305 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 159 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 146 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (83rd)

Gardner-Webb Offense

Overall: 627 yards per game (4th in FCS)

Passing: 292 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 335 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (7th)

Gardner-Webb Defense

Overall: 454 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 221 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (92nd)

Georgia Tech ranks 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 143 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 65.0 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 156 yards on 19 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bailey Stockton, 48 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Gardner-Webb

Passing: Nate Hampton, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 40.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Hampton, 132 yards on 28 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Lofton, 102 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech beat Colorado 27-20 on Friday, Aug. 29. King led Georgia Tech with 143 yards on 13-of-20 passing (65.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 19 times for 156 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jamal Haynes carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards, adding one reception for 27 yards. Stockton put up 48 yards on four catches.

Gardner-Webb won 52-45 over Western Carolina on Saturday, Aug. 30. Hampton threw for 263 yards on 12-of-30 attempts (40.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 28 times for 132 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Quasean Holmes carried the ball 13 times for 116 yards and scored one touchdown. Lofton recorded 102 yards on three catches.

Next game

Georgia Tech hosts Clemson on Sept. 13. Gardner-Webb hosts The Citadel on Sept. 13.

