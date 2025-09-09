Georgia Tech QB Haynes King ‘looks good’ in recovery from injury ahead of visit from No. 12 Clemson

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King showed in a season-opening win over Colorado why expectations are high for…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King showed in a season-opening win over Colorado why expectations are high for him in 2025.

His backup, freshman Aaron Philo, showed in Week 2 why coach Brent Key believed in the preseason he had the “best quarterback room in the nation.”

Key said Tuesday that King is trending in the right direction as he recovers from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined in the Yellow Jackets’ 59-12 win over FCS opponent Gardner-Webb. Philo started the game, overcoming two early turnovers (a fumble and an interception) to throw for a freshman school-record 373 yards. The performance earned Philo Atlantic Coast Conference rookie of the week honors.

King is still the unquestioned leader of the quarterback room — and the team — after his strong 2024 campaign and Week 1 heroics against Colorado. The sixth-year senior accounted for 299 total yards and three rushing TDs against the Buffaloes, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown run with just over a minute remaining to go up 27-20.

As Georgia Tech (2-0) prepares for a visit from No. 12 Clemson (1-1) on Saturday, King’s status remains unclear.

“Looks good, feels good,” Key said at his press conference. “We’ll make a determination this weekend.”

King warmed up before the Gardner-Webb game and was in full uniform throughout its entirety, but medical staff ultimately decided to hold him out.

“It was a decision that was really right up until gametime,” Key said.

If King plays, he will be looking to avenge a poor performance in his only other outing against Clemson. Back in 2023, he threw four interceptions in a 42-21 loss, the most recent of Clemson’s nine consecutive victories in the series.

The Yellow Jackets and other ACC teams are required to release an availability report on Thursday, a new wrinkle this season after the Big Ten and Southeastern Conference already required coaches to publish official designations for injured players.

Teams will have to submit a report on Thursday and an update Friday before a Saturday game, with a final update coming two hours before kickoff. Players will be designated as available, probable, questionable, or out on Thursday and Friday, with the options reduced to available, gametime decision or out on Saturday.

“We’ll follow the procedures and get it in,” Key said. “We’ll do what we’re required to do.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.