Georgia Tech hosts No. 12 Clemson in ACC play

No. 12 Clemson (1-1) at Georgia Tech (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 12 Clemson (1-1) at Georgia Tech (2-0), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 571.5 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 300 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 271.5 yards per game (9th)

Scoring: 43 points per game (26th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 315.5 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 131.5 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 16 points per game (55th)

Clemson Offense

Overall: 288.5 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 213 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 75.5 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (110th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 327.5 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 234.5 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 93 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (56th)

Clemson is 108th in third down percentage, converting 32% of the time. Georgia Tech ranks 44th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29%.

Georgia Tech is 128th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Clemson’s 25th-ranked +2 margin.

Georgia Tech is 126th in the FBS averaging 79.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 48th-ranked 43.5 per-game average.

Georgia Tech leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Clemson ranks 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:48.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Aaron Philo, 373 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 75.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamal Haynes, 157 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bailey Stockton, 91 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 426 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 128 yards on 26 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 184 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech won 59-12 over Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Sept. 6. Philo threw for 373 yards on 21-of-28 attempts (75.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Malachi Hosley had 100 rushing yards on nine carries and two touchdowns. Dean Patterson recorded 87 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Clemson won 27-16 over Troy on Saturday, Sept. 6. Klubnik led Clemson with 196 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Randall carried the ball 21 times for 112 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 23 yards. Wesco had seven receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Georgia Tech hosts Temple on Sept. 20. Clemson hosts Syracuse on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.