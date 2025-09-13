Georgia Tech hits game-ending 55-yard FG as time expires to stun No. 12 Clemson

ATLANTA (AP) — Aidan Birr made a 55-yard field goal as time expired and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets upset…

Aidan Birr made a 55-yard field goal as time expired and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets upset the No. 12 Clemson Tigers 24-21 on Saturday.

With no timeouts left and the clock running with under 20 seconds to play, the Georgia Tech special teams squad sprinted onto the field and lined up.

And on fourth-and-3, Birr connected and the home crowd rushed the field.

Quarterback Haynes King returned from a lower-body injury that kept him out of Georgia Tech’s Sept. 6 win over Gardener-Webb.

King was 19 for 27 for 216 yards and added 25 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter for the Yellow Jackets (3-0, 1-0 ACC).

King’s score and the 2-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-14 lead.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had an uneven performance in which he turned the ball over twice — one fumble and one interception.

NO. 4 OREGON 34, NORTHWESTERN 14

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Dante Moore threw for 178 yards and a touchdown and No. 4 Oregon opened Big Ten play with a win at Northwestern.

Dierre Hill Jr. added a 66-yard scoring run and Jayden Limar and Jordon Davison had rushing touchdowns to help the Ducks (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) win their road opener.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) forced an Oregon punt on the game’s first drive but didn’t have much of an answer the rest of the game. The Ducks led 17-0 at the half after scoring on their next three possessions to improve to 11-0 against conference foes since joining the Big Ten last season.

Oregon took advantage of the game’s first turnover — Bryce Boettcher’s interception of a deflected pass in the first quarter — into the first touchdown a few plays later when Limar ran in from a yard After a field goal, Moore connected with Kenyon Sadiq for a 24-yard touchdown just before the half.

Hill’s long run midway through the third quarter — on Oregon’s first play of the second half — and a short touchdown run by Davison later in the period turned the game into a rout.

Atticus Sappington added a pair of field goals.

Preston Stone was 11 for 21 for 135 yards with two interceptions for Northwestern. Caleb Komolafe (53 yards) had a 1-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to avert a shutout and Dashun Reeder added a 79-yard run on his lone carry in the final two minutes.

Klubnik was 15 for 26 for 207 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Wesco early in the second half to give the Tigers a 14-13 lead. Klubnik added 62 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

NO. 13 OKLAHOMA 42, TEMPLE 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — John Mateer threw for 282 yards and a touchdown and had a 51-yard rushing score and Tory Blaylock rushed for 100 yards and a pair of TDs to lead No. 13 Oklahoma to a victory over Temple.

The Sooners (3-0) took a 25-0 lead in the first half of a game played in the home of the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and essentially ran out the clock the rest of the game.

OU made a rare trip to the East Coast and boasted a solid turnout of fans — even while the marching band stayed home — and crimson and cream were the primary colors among an announced crowd of 24,927 fans. Even with the solid OU turnout, that number failed the eye test — though the Sooners looked every bit a playoff contender as advertised.

Jovantae Barnes scored a 3-yard rushing TD on the opening drive and OU converted the 2-point conversion for the 8-0 lead. The Owls (2-1) made a nice defensive stand on the next drive, with a sack and a tackle for a loss that pushed the Sooners into a fourth-and-long. No problem for OU. Tate Sandell promptly kicked a 52-yard field goal.

NO. 19 ALABAMA 38, WISCONSIN 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, including two to returning star Ryan Williams, and No. 19 Alabama overpowered Wisconsin for the second consecutive year.

Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes, with two of his misses being drops by Williams and freshman Lotzier Brooks. Williams finished with five receptions for 165 yards after missing last week’s game because of a concussion.

Simpson, who was equally solid last week against Louisiana-Monroe, joined Mac Jones (2020) as the only quarterbacks in school history to complete at least 80% of his passes and throw three TDs in consecutive games.

The Byrant-Denny Stadium crowd erupted as Williams took a screen pass and went 75 yards on the first play of the second half. It gave Williams his first 100-yard game since facing Georgia last September.

Bray Hubbard’s two interceptions led an Alabama (2-1) defense that held Wisconsin to 209 yards. The Crimson Tide notched four sacks.

Danny O’Neil, subbing for injured Wisconsin starter Billy Edwards, completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards. His 41-yard TD pass to Jayden Ballard was one of the few highlights for the Badgers (2-1). Vinny Anthony II also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

NO. 23 MICHIGAN 63, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Bryce Underwood passed for 235 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 114 yards and two more scores, leading No. 23 Michigan to a victory over Central Michigan.

The Wolverines (2-1) and their freshman star bounced back from a lackluster performance in a loss at Oklahoma. Biff Poggi stepped in for suspended coach Sherrone Moore, who also will miss the school’s Big Ten opener next weekend at Nebraska.

Underwood completed 16 of 25 passes, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Semaj Morgan, in three quarters before watching the rest of the game from the sideline.

The Chippewas (1-2) nearly picked off Underwood’s first pass, then struggled to slow him down through the air or on the ground.

Michigan’s Justice Haynes had 104 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries. Jordan Marshall scored twice while running for 52 yards on 10 attempts.

The Wolverines scored at least two touchdowns in each quarter and had 616 yards of offense.

The Chippewas, who were held to 139 yards on offense, avoided a shutout on Cade Graham’s 22-yard field goal late in the first half.

NO. 24 AUBURN 31, SOUTH ALABAMA 15

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jackson Arnold accounted for three touchdowns, including two rushing, and No. 24 Auburn beat South Alabama.

The Tigers (3-0) enjoyed a balanced attack in their “White Out” game — all-white uniforms at home for the first time in 15 years — and finished with 195 yards rushing and 142 passing.

Jeremiah Cobb continued to find success in Damari Alston’s absence, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown. Cobb has a career-high four rushing touchdowns through three games.

Cam Coleman reeled in the first touchdown of his 2025 season, opening up the scoring for Auburn. Eric Singleton Jr. had a team-leading six receptions for 65 yards.

South Alabama’s Bishop Davenport threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns but also had an interception. The Jaguars (1-2) had success moving the football and finished with 310 yards, but penalties, stalled drives and defensive miscues prevented the game from being tightly contested.

NO. 25 MISSOURI 52, LOUSIANA -LAFAYETTE 10

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Ahmad Hardy rushed for 250 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 25 Missouri pounded Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Tigers (3-0) finished with 427 yards rushing on 62 carries. Marquise Davis had 113 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula was 15-for-22 passing for 174 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for a 14-yard TD.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (1-2) finished with just 121 yards on offense, compared to 606 for the Tigers. Louisiana-Lafayette quarterbacks Daniel Beale and Lunch Winfield combined to go 2-of-14 passing for 4 yards.

Hardy, who transferred to Missouri from Louisiana-Monroe in the offseason, posted a career high in rushing yards and broke the 200-yard barrier for the third time in his college career.

Missouri pulled most of its starters in the third quarter after building a 45-10 lead.

