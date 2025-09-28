Georgia State takes on James Madison in Sun Belt action

James Madison (3-1) at Georgia State (1-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Georgia…

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 348.3 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 238.8 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 109.5 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (114th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 503.3 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 276 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 227.3 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 48 points per game (136th)

James Madison Offense

Overall: 410 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 160.8 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 249.3 yards per game (10th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (59th)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 209.3 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 118.8 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 90.5 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (22nd)

James Madison ranks 17th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 52.8% of the time. Georgia State ranks 114th on offense, converting on 33.3% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Georgia State ranks last in the FBS averaging 87.8 penalty yards per game, and James Madison ranks 123rd with a 75.5-yard average.

Georgia State is 133rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 63.6% of trips. James Madison’s red zone defense ranks 33rd at 77.8%.

Georgia State is 59th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:39, compared to James Madison’s 4th-ranked average of 34:38.

Team leaders

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 527 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 164 yards on 31 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ted Hurst, 346 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 593 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 341 yards on 48 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 155 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia State fell to Vanderbilt 70-21 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Finley threw for 176 yards on 22-of-35 attempts (62.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Amos had 25 rushing yards on five carries, adding three receptions for 22 yards. Hurst put up 71 yards on seven catches.

James Madison beat Georgia Southern 35-10 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Barnett passed for 148 yards on 11-of-22 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards and one rushing touchdown. Knight carried the ball 19 times for 151 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 35 yards. Lacota Dippre put up 42 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia State hosts Appalachian State on Oct. 11. James Madison hosts Louisiana on Oct. 11.

