Georgia State takes on FCS Murray State

Murray State (0-2) at Georgia State (0-2), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia State Offense

Overall: 324.5 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 204.5 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 120.0 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (127th)

Georgia State Defense

Overall: 548.0 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 298.0 yards per game (127th)

Rushing: 250.0 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 50.5 points per game (135th)

Murray State Offense

Overall: 320.0 yards per game (64th in FCS)

Passing: 242.5 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 77.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (63rd)

Murray State Defense

Overall: 526.0 yards per game (112th in FCS)

Passing: 199.0 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 327.0 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (106th)

Georgia State ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 26.7% of the time.

Team leaders

Georgia State

Passing: TJ Finley, 201 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Rashad Amos, 83 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Javon Robinson, 130 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Murray State

Passing: Jim Ogle, 480 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jawaun Northington, 92 yards on 31 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Darius Cannon, 159 yards on 20 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Georgia State fell to Memphis 38-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Finley threw for 201 yards on 21-of-29 attempts (72.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Cameran Brown had 25 rushing yards on three carries and one touchdown. Ted Hurst had seven receptions for 97 yards.

Murray State fell to Southeastern Louisiana 45-24 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ogle led Murray State with 254 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. Northington had 59 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. Cam Bullock recorded 76 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia State plays at Vanderbilt on Sept. 20. Murray State plays at Jacksonville State on Sept. 20.

