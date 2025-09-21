Georgia Southern visits James Madison in Sun Belt matchup

Georgia Southern (2-2) at James Madison (2-1), Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats James…

Georgia Southern (2-2) at James Madison (2-1), Sept. 27 at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

James Madison Offense

Overall: 387 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 165 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 222 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 30 points per game (71st)

James Madison Defense

Overall: 215 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 103.3 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 111.7 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (36th)

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 386.3 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 162.8 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (71st)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 481.5 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 236 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 245.5 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (129th)

James Madison ranks 19th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 26.2% of the time. Georgia Southern ranks 40th on offense, converting on 46.2% of third downs.

James Madison ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 80.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia Southern’s 53rd-ranked 47 per-game average.

Georgia Southern ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:28, compared to James Madison’s 11th-ranked average of 34:14.

Team leaders

James Madison

Passing: Alonza Barnett III, 445 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Wayne Knight, 190 yards on 29 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Landon Ellis, 115 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 781 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.2 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 299 yards on 46 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 281 yards on 15 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

James Madison won 31-13 over Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 20. Barnett led James Madison with 213 yards on 17-of-25 passing (68.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Knight had 89 rushing yards on 17 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Jaylan Sanchez put up 51 yards on four catches.

Georgia Southern defeated Maine 45-17 on Saturday, Sept. 20. French led Georgia Southern with 253 yards on 19-of-31 passing (61.3%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 42 yards. Arnold carried the ball 13 times for 85 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Brown put up 118 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

James Madison plays at Georgia State on Oct. 4. Georgia Southern hosts Southern Miss on Oct. 9.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.