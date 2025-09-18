Georgia Southern squares off against FCS Maine

Maine (0-3) at Georgia Southern (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Georgia Southern…

Maine (0-3) at Georgia Southern (1-2), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 343.0 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 194.7 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 148.3 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (87th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 559.3 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 268.3 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 291.0 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (136th)

Maine Offense

Overall: 301.7 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 108.0 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 193.7 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (103rd)

Maine Defense

Overall: 280.0 yards per game (13th in FCS)

Passing: 152.7 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 127.3 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 23.0 points per game (33rd)

Georgia Southern ranks 130th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 54.5% of third downs.

Georgia Southern is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:08.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 528 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 59.8 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 214 yards on 33 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 163 yards on 9 catches, 4 TDs

Maine

Passing: Carter Peevy, 324 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 48.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Sincere Baines, 311 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Scott Woods II, 109 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Georgia Southern won 41-34 over Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 13. French led Georgia Southern with 191 yards on 16-of-24 passing (66.7%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 33 yards and one rushing touchdown. Arnold had 128 rushing yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for five yards. Dalen Cobb had six receptions for 70 yards.

Maine fell 13-10 to Stonehill on Saturday, Sept. 13. Peevy passed for 95 yards on 15-of-26 attempts (57.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Baines had 106 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for one yard. Molayo Irefin recorded 39 yards on three catches. He also had one carry for zero yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Georgia Southern plays at James Madison on Sept. 27. Maine hosts North Carolina A&T on Sept. 27.

