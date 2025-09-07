Georgia Southern plays Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State (1-1) at Georgia Southern (0-2), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Georgia…

Jacksonville State (1-1) at Georgia Southern (0-2), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 309.5 yards per game (112th in FBS)

Passing: 196.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 113.0 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (114th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 641.0 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 311.0 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 330.0 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 50.5 points per game (135th)

Jacksonville State Offense

Overall: 356.0 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 104.5 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 251.5 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 22.0 points per game (100th)

Jacksonville State Defense

Overall: 468.0 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 314.5 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 153.5 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (69th)

Both teams perform well defensively on third down. Georgia Southern is 133rd in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 57.9% of the time. Jacksonville State ranks 117th, allowing a 48.3% third down conversion rate.

Both teams have a +2 turnover margin to rank 25th in the FBS.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Georgia Southern ranks 16th in the FBS averaging 29.5 penalty yards per game, and Jacksonville State ranks 23rd with a 35.0-yard average.

Georgia Southern is 101st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Jacksonville State’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 50.0%.

Georgia Southern ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:54.

Team leaders

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 337 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 86 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 130 yards on 7 catches, 3 TDs

Jacksonville State

Passing: Gavin Wimsatt, 191 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 51.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Cook, 270 yards on 46 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Deondre Johnson, 59 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Georgia Southern fell 59-20 to USC on Saturday, Sept. 6. French led Georgia Southern with 179 yards on 19-of-35 passing (54.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Jamarian Samuel carried the ball four times for 58 yards. Brown recorded 75 yards on three catches with two touchdowns.

Jacksonville State won 34-24 over Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 6. Wimsatt led Jacksonville State with 52 yards on 6-of-12 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown. Cook had 195 rushing yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns. Caleb Coombs had two receptions for 24 yards.

Next game

Georgia Southern hosts Maine on Sept. 20. Jacksonville State hosts Murray State on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.