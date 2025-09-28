Fresno State meets Nevada in MWC play

Nevada (1-3) at Fresno State (4-1), Oct. 4 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Nevada (1-3) at Fresno State (4-1), Oct. 4 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 372.4 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 197.6 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 174.8 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (52nd)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 320.6 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 214.4 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 106.2 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (47th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 339.3 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 150.0 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 189.3 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 15.0 points per game (132nd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 380.8 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 245.8 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (94th)

Fresno State is 23rd in FBS in third down percentage, converting 50.9% of the time.

Nevada ranks 129th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Nevada is 134th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 61.5% of trips. Fresno State’s red zone defense ranks 40th at 78.6%.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 946 yards, 5 TDs, 5 INTs, 73.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 326 yards on 65 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 171 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 494 yards, 1 TD, 6 INTs, 54.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 276 yards on 56 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 181 yards on 14 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Fresno State defeated Hawaii 23-21 on Sunday, Sept. 21. Warner passed for 230 yards on 22-of-29 attempts (75.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 38 yards. Rayshon Luke had 34 rushing yards on nine carries, adding three receptions for 17 yards. Kamron Beachem recorded 84 yards on two catches.

Nevada fell 31-16 to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 20. Purdy led Nevada with 165 yards on 16-of-30 passing (53.3%) for no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caleb Ramseur had 66 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. Jett Carpenter had six receptions for 70 yards.

Next game

Fresno State plays at Colorado State on Oct. 10. Nevada hosts San Diego State on Oct. 11.

