Fresno State matches up against FCS Southern

Southern (1-2) at Fresno State (2-1), Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 353.7 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 158.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 195 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (69th)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 384.3 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 240.7 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 143.7 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (85th)

Southern Offense

Overall: 348.3 yards per game (47th in FCS)

Passing: 133.3 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 213.3 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (76th)

Southern Defense

Overall: 359.7 yards per game (51st in FCS)

Passing: 200.7 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 157.3 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (64th)

Fresno State ranks 128th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 476 yards, 0 TDs, 5 INTs, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bryson Donelson, 235 yards on 41 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 149 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Southern

Passing: Cam’Ron McCoy, 312 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 51.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Trey Holly, 217 yards on 37 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Cam Jefferson, 91 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Fresno State beat Oregon State 36-27 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Warner led Fresno State with 121 yards on 13-of-18 passing (72.2%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 57 yards and one rushing touchdown. Rayshon Luke carried the ball 12 times for 86 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for one yard. Freeman put up 82 yards on five catches.

Southern lost 30-7 to Alabama State on Saturday, Sept. 6. McCoy led Southern with 160 yards on 14-of-29 passing (48.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards. Holly had 70 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for six yards. Jefferson put up 53 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Fresno State plays at Hawaii on Sept. 21. Southern hosts Jackson State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.