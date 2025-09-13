Freshman QB Jared Lockhart delivers 3 total TDs in debut for Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart had three total touchdowns in his collegiate debut and Jackson State handled…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Freshman quarterback Jared Lockhart had three total touchdowns in his collegiate debut and Jackson State handled Division II opponent Tuskegee 30-0 on Saturday.

Lockhart had touchdown runs of 11 and 6 yards as the Tigers took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. He added a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jameel Gardner Jr. for a 21-0 halftime lead.

Lockhart, who started in place of JaCobian Morgan, finished with 257 yards on 14-for-20 passing and Kobe Paul caught five for 113 yards. The Tigers (2-1) added 252 yards on the ground, with three players going over 50 yards.

Morgan did not dress for Jackson State. He was injured against Southern Miss on Sept. 6. Morgan is 11-2 as Jackson State’s starting quarterback.

Tuskegee (2-1), which beat Jackson State in their last meeting in 2017, was held to 109 yards.

Jackson State’s last shutout was in the eighth game of the 2022 season when the Tigers defeated Southern 35-0.

