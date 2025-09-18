Former South Carolina QB Connor Shaw stable following collapse while coaching son’s football team

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw was in stable condition Thursday, a day after he collapsed…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw was in stable condition Thursday, a day after he collapsed while coaching his son’s flag football team.

The City of Simpsonville said Shaw was coaching at Gracely Park on Wednesday, and the incident occurred about 15 minutes after the game started.

Shaw, 33, was taken by emergency services to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. The City of Simpsonville said he was in stable condition Thursday morning.

“The Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department and City of Simpsonville have Mr. Shaw and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wish Mr. Shaw a full and speedy recovery,” a release from the city said.

Shaw was South Carolina’s starting quarterback from 2011 to 2013. He passed for 6,074 yards and ran for 1,683 while posting a 27-5 career record. He was inducted into the school’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2021.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.