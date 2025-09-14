Flying Leavitt and Tyson provide spark in Arizona State’s 34-15 win over Texas State

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson kickstarted Arizona State’s offense with a dynamic touchdown early in the…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson kickstarted Arizona State’s offense with a dynamic touchdown early in the second quarter and the Sun Devils rolled to a 34-15 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Arizona State (2-1) started slow coming off last week’s disappointing loss at Mississippi State, emerging from the first quarter in a 3-all tie.

Leavitt and Tyson sparked the Sun Devils and the sold-out crowd with aerial acrobatics at both ends of a 30-yard touchdown.

Leavitt got it started by weaving through the oncoming rush and scrambling left. Taking off on the wrong foot, he contorted his body in the air, dropping the step-back jumper of a pass into the hands of Tyson. Arizona State’s preseason All-America receiver wheeled and sprinted, high-hurdling a defender before toe-tapping his way along the sideline into the end zone.

Arizona State poured it on from there, racking up 433 total yards while smothering one of the nation’s highest-scoring offenses.

Leavitt threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 15-of-25 passing. He also ran for 59 yards, scoring on a 1-yard sneak that put Arizona State up 20-3 at halftime. Tyson had six catches for 105 yards and Raleek Brown had a 75-yard touchdown run to finish with 144 yards rushing.

The Sun Devils’ defense caught the Bobcats (2-1) in a snare most of the night, shutting down a team that averaged 47.5 points and 500 yards its first two games until two late scoring drives with the game out of reach.

The takeaway

Texas State: The Bobcats had their way offensively in opening wins against Eastern Michigan and UTSA, but were no match for the size and speed of the reigning Big 12 champions.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils were determined to bounce back from last week’s disheartening loss and succeeded with a dominating game that could bump them back into the AP Top 25.

Up next

Texas State hosts Nicholls in its final nonconference game next Saturday.

Arizona State opens Big 12 play at Baylor next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.