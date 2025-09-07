Florida’s Brandan Bett latest player to be ejected for spitting as Gators fall to South Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected for spitting at a South Florida player late in…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett was ejected for spitting at a South Florida player late in the No. 13 Gators’ 18-16 upset loss to South Florida on Saturday night.

Florida committed 11 penalties for 103 yards, including two major infractions on South Florida’s winning drive, and questionably managed the clock as the Bulls stunned the Gators on Nico Gramatica’s 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Bett was flagged and ejected on the final drive for spitting into offensive lineman Cole Skinner’s facemask, a play after Dijon Johnson was called for pass interference.

Bett’s spitting foul came two days after Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in the NFL opener.

Last Sunday in Seattle in the Leagues Cup soccer final, Inter Miami star Luis Suárez spit toward a Sounders staff member and grabbed a Seattle player by the neck after a loss.

