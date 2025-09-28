Florida hosts No. 9 Texas in SEC matchup

No. 9 Texas (3-1) at Florida (1-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas…

No. 9 Texas (3-1) at Florida (1-3), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Texas by 6.5. Against the spread: Texas 1-3, Florida 1-3.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Texas Offense

Overall: 438.8 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 236 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 202.8 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (55th)

Texas Defense

Overall: 212 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 152.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 59.8 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 7.8 points per game (2nd)

Florida Offense

Overall: 328.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 205.3 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 123 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 22 points per game (99th)

Florida Defense

Overall: 284.3 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 173 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 111.3 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 16 points per game (24th)

Florida ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 30.9% of the time. Texas ranks 6th on defense, holding its opponents to 23.2%.

Florida is 95th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Texas’ 29th-ranked +3 margin.

Texas ranks 127th in the FBS averaging 78.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Florida’s 39th-ranked 45 per-game average.

Texas is 110th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75% of trips. Florida’s red zone defense ranks 47th at 80%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Texas is 19th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:46, while Florida’s 22nd-ranked average is 32:29.

Team leaders

Texas

Passing: Arch Manning, 888 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jerrick Gibson, 155 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Parker Livingstone, 232 yards on 11 catches, 3 TDs

Florida

Passing: DJ Lagway, 690 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 67.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Jadan Baugh, 289 yards on 49 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Vernell Brown III, 219 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas won 55-0 over Sam Houston on Saturday, Sept. 20. Manning passed for 309 yards on 18-of-21 attempts (85.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 11 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Christian Clark carried the ball 13 times for 62 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 16 yards. Ryan Wingo recorded 93 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Florida was beaten by Miami (FL) 26-7 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Lagway threw for 61 yards on 12-of-23 attempts (52.2%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Baugh carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards and scored one touchdown, adding three receptions for nine yards. Brown recorded 22 yards on two catches.

Next game

Texas plays No. 5 Oklahoma on Oct. 11. Florida plays at No. 6 Texas A&M on Oct. 11.

