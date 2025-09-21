Florida Gators off to their worst start to a season since 1986 after loss at Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Gators shuffled into the visitor’s locker room at Hard Rock Stadium, mostly quiet,…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Gators shuffled into the visitor’s locker room at Hard Rock Stadium, mostly quiet, some with their heads bowed.

Running back Jadan Baugh, who scored Florida’s only touchdown, paused before entering the locker room and shook his head, still absorbing the sting of Saturday’s 26-7 loss to No. 4 Miami — a game in which the Gators struggled offensively and failed to capitalize on an uneven offensive performance by the Hurricanes.

The scene seemed to encapsulate what has been a dreadful season for Florida, which is off to its worst start (1-3) in 39 years despite a talented roster that many picked to be a formidable competitor this season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators have hardly looked the part in the first four games of the season, which have featured a rout of Long Island University, a collapse against South Florida in a game they were heavily favored, and road losses to No. 3 LSU and Miami. T

“We’ve got work to do,” said embattled Florida coach Billy Napier, whose record with the Gators fell to 20-22.

Florida had its fewest total yards in a game — 141 — in more than 25 years, and has scored just three touchdowns in the last three outings..

“We’ve got obligation to (improve) not only for our fans and our alumni,” Napier added, “but for the players in that locker room.”

Florida punted on seven of 11 drives on Saturday, including the first six of the game. The Gators failed to convert a third down in 13 attempts while allowing the Hurricanes to convert 50% of theirs. And even though the Gators’ defense kept them in striking distance — they sacked Miami quarterback Carson Beck four times, and it was a one-possession game entering the fourth — there was little execution on offense.

Florida’s only scoring drive came on the first possession of the third quarter, when quarterback D.J. Lagway extended the drive with a fourth-down run and Baugh capped it off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Lagway, Florida’s sophomore quarterback who was 6-1 as a starter in 2024, was 12 of 23 for only 61 yards and no touchdown passes.

“It’s very frustrating,” Lagway said. “We’ve got to clean a lot of things up. That’s nowhere near the brand of football wen want to play.”

Lagway added that improvement starts with him. He admitted Saturday wasn’t his best performance, noting that he just took what the defense gave him and only managed the game.

“I’m going to demand greatness from everybody,” Lagway said. “We’re done with the playing around stuff. It’s time to get serious. And it starts with me. I’ve got to set the tempo. I set the tone — in practice, in meetings, everywhere. So I know for a fact that it’s going to change because it starts with me.”

Napier pointed to the injuries that sidelined Lagway for much of the offseason as a reason that his quarterback hasn’t quite found a rhythm yet this season. He missed the spring with a shoulder injury and was sidelined again during fall camp because of a calf strain.

Still, Lagway’s teammates expressed their confidence that he can lead a turnaround.

“I’ve got 150% trust in DJ,” said defensive back Devin Moore. “I’ve seen all the things behind the scenes that he does. And it’s not just on him. It’s on other leaders on the team.”

