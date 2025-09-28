Florida Atlantic visits Rice in AAC matchup

Florida Atlantic (1-3) at Rice (3-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Rice Offense…

Florida Atlantic (1-3) at Rice (3-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 305.4 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 84.4 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 221 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (113th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 334.2 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 171.6 yards per game (30th)

Rushing: 162.6 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (50th)

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 445.5 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 325.5 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 120 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (73rd)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 392.8 yards per game (98th in FBS)

Passing: 218.8 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 174 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (127th)

Rice ranks 105th in third down percentage, converting 35.3% of the time. Florida Atlantic ranks 36th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 32.8%.

Florida Atlantic is 136th in the FBS with a -8 turnover margin, compared to Rice’s 41st-ranked +2 margin.

Rice ranks 121st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips.

Florida Atlantic is 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:48, compared to Rice’s 23rd-ranked average of 32:27.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 383 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 68.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 353 yards on 73 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 168 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 1,198 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 245 yards on 38 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 363 yards on 37 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Rice fell to Navy 21-13 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Jenkins led Rice with 114 yards on 12-of-21 passing (57.1%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 33 yards. Jackson carried the ball 15 times for 60 yards. Dickmann put up 45 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Florida Atlantic fell 55-26 to Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 27. Veltkamp led Florida Atlantic with 318 yards on 31-of-50 passing (62.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 28 yards and one rushing touchdown. Xavier Terrell carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for six yards. Messer had nine receptions for 131 yards.

Next game

Rice plays at UTSA on Oct. 11. Florida Atlantic hosts UAB on Oct. 11.

