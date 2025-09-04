Florida Atlantic matches up with FCS Florida A&M

Florida A&M (0-1) at Florida Atlantic (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Florida…

Florida A&M (0-1) at Florida Atlantic (0-1), Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 354 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 277 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 77 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (126th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 380 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 268 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 112 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (122nd)

Florida A&M Offense

Overall: 272 yards per game (71st in FCS)

Passing: 183 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 89 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (87th)

Florida A&M Defense

Overall: 195 yards per game (14th in FCS)

Passing: 145 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 50 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (15th)

Florida Atlantic ranks last in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Florida Atlantic ranks 121st in the FBS with 77 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 228 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 61.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 44 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 87 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Florida A&M

Passing: RJ Johnson, 183 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 53.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Levontai Summersett, 37 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jalen Rogers, 51 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida Atlantic lost 39-7 to Maryland on Saturday, Aug. 30. Veltkamp led Florida Atlantic with 228 yards on 30-of-49 passing (61.2%) for one touchdown and four interceptions. Sands carried the ball nine times for 44 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Messer had 15 receptions for 87 yards.

Florida A&M lost 10-9 to Howard on Saturday, Aug. 30. Johnson passed for 183 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Thaddius Franklin Jr. carried the ball 13 times for 37 yards. Rogers had four receptions for 51 yards.

Next game

Florida Atlantic plays at Florida International on Sept. 13. Florida A&M hosts Albany State on Sept. 13.

