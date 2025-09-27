Flores, Biggins run past Eastern Michigan, lead Central Michigan’s 24-13 win over in-state rival

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Angel Flores rushed for 137 yards and threw a touchdown pass, and Nahree Biggins rushed…

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Angel Flores rushed for 137 yards and threw a touchdown pass, and Nahree Biggins rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead Central Michigan to a 24-13 win over in-state rival Eastern Michigan in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Flores led the Central Michigan offense with 22 carries. He threw two passes, one of them a two-yard touchdown to Langston Lewis with 10:46 remaining in the second quarter for a 21-3 lead.

That score was Central Michigan’s last until a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Starting quarterback Joe Labas (14-for-26, 138 yards) opened the scoring for the Chippewas in the first quarter with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brock Townsend. Biggins doubled their tally with a 49-yard touchdown rush less than five minutes later.

After Rudy Kessinger’s second made field goal for EMU, quarterback Noah Kim punched in a 14-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 21-13 with 10:45 remaining in the third quarter. Kim had the ball punched out by Kalen Carroll at the 1-yard line, then recovered his own fumble for a touchdown.

Kim was picked off by Maddix Blackwell at the end of the third at the Central Michigan 24-yard line for the game’s only turnover.

It was the 103rd total and 54th consecutive meeting between Eastern and Central Michigan, in a rivalry that began in 1902.

Eastern Michigan (1-4, 0-1) will face Buffalo next Saturday, while Central Michigan (3-2, 1-0) will face Akron.

