Fleming scores two touchdowns in Eastern Illinois win over Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Jacarre Fleming rushed for two touchdowns and Charles Kellom and Connor Wolf each found the end zone for Eastern Illinois as they beat in-state rival Western Illinois 31-23 in an OVC-Big South conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Fleming had 111 yards on nine carries, highlighted by a 55-yard and 33-yard touchdown. Kellom’s rush was a 25-yard sprint up the middle to extend Eastern Illinois’ (2-2) lead to 21.

In addition to Wolf’s rushing touchdown, he went four for 10 for 90 yards and had one interception.

Western Illinois (1-3) freshman Aa’zoriyon Bonner blocked a punt in the third quarter to set up the offense on Eastern Illinois’ 10-yard line.

Alex Williams caught the ball from quarterback Cason Carswell for his first touchdown of the game, an 8-yard reception. Williams’ second touchdown came with 22 seconds left in the game, to make it 31-23.

Carswell came in relief of starting quarterback Chris Irvin, who finished the first half going 11 for 20 with 84 yards. Irvin was sacked twice before he was pulled. Carswell went 16 for 22 with 118 yards and two touchdowns.

