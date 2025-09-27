Fagnano passes UConn into position for Freeman’s field goal and 20-17 win over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Fagnano led UConn down the field on a last-minute drive, setting up Chris Freeman for…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Fagnano led UConn down the field on a last-minute drive, setting up Chris Freeman for a 44-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining and the Huskies beat Buffalo 20-17 on Saturday.

Gunnar Gray threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Al-Jay Henderson with just over a minute to go to tie the game for the Bulls (2-3). Fagnano then completed five passes and took the Huskies 49 yards on 10 plays in 53 seconds.

Cam Edwards scored on an 8-yard run for UConn (3-2) to break a 7-7 halftime tie then the teams exchanged field goals to leave the Huskies ahead 17-10 entering the fourth quarter.

Fagnano threw a 25-yard TD to Skyler Bell for the game’s first points before Buffalo tied it on Lamar Sperling’s 63-yard run.

Fagnano was 19-of-31 passing for 155 yards and he rushed for 64 more.

Gray was 17 of 29 for 125 yards. Sperling made nine catches for 106 yards. Al-Jay Henderson had 24 carries but for just 63 yards.

