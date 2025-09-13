Ethan Shine and Zach Tanner lead Robert Morris to 28-14 win over Division II-foe West Liberty

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ethan Shine ran for 133 yards, Zach Tanner threw two short touchdown passes and Robert…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ethan Shine ran for 133 yards, Zach Tanner threw two short touchdown passes and Robert Morris defeated West Liberty 28-14 on Saturday night.

Tanner threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Lee, Donta Whack scored on a 2-yard run and Tanner connected with Jaqai Carter for a 4-yard score, giving the Colonials (1-2) a 21-0 lead before their Division II opponent got on the board late in the third quarter.

Shine scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 28-7 lead and Kohl Meisman’s 10-yard pass to Levi Gullion got the Hilltoppers within 28-14 with about nine minutes remaining.

After a long drive by Robert Morris ended in a lost fumble, Meisman was intercepted by Tyler Henry on West Liberty’s next possession. Robert Morris then ran out the clock.

Tanner attempted only nine passes and completed eight for 83 yards.

Meisman was 20-of-34 passing for 219 yards, with the one touchdown and two interceptions.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.