Elon offense excels in CAA opening win over Hampton, 41-20

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Landen Clark threw for 169 yards, 135 of them to Isaiah Furhmann, and TJ Thomas Jr. had two rushing touchdowns in Elon’s 41-20 conference-opening win over Hampton on Saturday afternoon.

Furhmann had one touchdown, an 81-yard reception in the second quarter. Jimmyll Williams rushed for 172 yards on 13 attempts, including a 14-yard touchdown run to ice the game for the Phoenix (3-2, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Clark, a redshirt freshman, also ran for a 6-yard touchdown.

Jah’Kei Chavis had a 75-yard TD run in the second quarter for Hampton (1-4, 0-2). Tae’Shaun Johnson caught a 44-yard pass for a touchdown in the third quarter. Braeden Davis went 14 for 27 for 194 yards passing and threw two interceptions for the Pirates.

Luke Barnes hit field goals from 33 and 34 yards out for Elon. Hampton’s Brett Starling made two field goals in the first quarter, from 44 and 33 yards out.

Elon is 3-1 in the series.

