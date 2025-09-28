Eli Gillman runs for 142 yards and 2 TDs, Montana beats Idaho 41-30

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Keali’i Ah Yat and…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman had 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 27 carries, Keali’i Ah Yat and Michael Wortham each accounted for two TDs, and Montana beat Idaho 41-30 on Saturday night in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Ty Morrison kicked a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring almost four minutes into the game and Montana (4-0), ranked No. 4 in the FCS coaches poll, led the rest of the way.

Gillman scored on a 2-yard run late in the first quarter and, after Owen Adams kicked a 33-yard field goal to get Idaho on the scoreboard early in the second, Wortham took a direct snap and ran 11-yards for a TD to make it 17-3 with 7:02 left until halftime.

Ah Yat threw a 22-yard TD pass to Wortham in the third quarter and ran for a 1-yard score that made it 38-22 with 7:02 left in the fourth. Ah Yat completed 17 of 23 for 223 yards.

Joshua Wood was 14-of-28 passing for 262 yards and ran for second-half touchdowns of 8, 4 and 1 yards for FCS No. 10 Idaho (2-3). Nate Thomas had 70 yards rushing on 19 carries and Ryan Jezioro had four receptions for 102 yards.

